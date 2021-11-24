UAE National Day: Enter 'fan booth' to win hotel stays, staycations, Expo 2020 Dubai vouchers

Artwork expresses joy, love for the UAE, represents living in cooperation
Year of the 50th
Dubai’s dnata Travel on Wednesday announced the launch of a unique experience to celebrate the best of UAE travel ahead of UAE’s Golden Jubilee as well as a chance to win prizes and vouchers for hotel stays, staycations, restaurants and major attractions.
The company has tied up with Dubai’s Mercato Shopping Mall where shoppers at the Jumeriah-based mall can step inside a whirlwind experience where a “UAE fan” machine has been activated. It offers more than 50 UAE staycation, restaurant, event, and attraction vouchers as prizes.
The “UAE fan” experience will be located close to the main entrance of the mall from November 24 to 27.
The mall’s visitors will also win tickets to some of the UAE’s most sought-after experiences, including Expo 2020 Dubai and Emirates Airline Dubai Rugby 7s, alongside a host of staycation vouchers to stay in some of the emirates’ most iconic hotels including Atlantis The Palm, Dubai, and new openings including the Address Beach Resort Fujairah.
“In celebration of the UAE and the incredible travel experiences on offer here, we’re offering visitors to Mercato Shopping Mall the chance to win a host of unmissable prizes from dnata Travel and our local partners. Travel across the UAE is forecast to be at a peak during the upcoming UAE National Day weekend, and throughout the winter months, as it welcomes residents and tourists to a host of highly-anticipated mega-events. Our activation is providing a chance to secure your place at a sought-after event, attraction, restaurant, or on an unforgettable UAE staycation,” said Emily Jenkins, head of Leisure UAE at dnata Travel.
