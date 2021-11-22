4-day UAE National Day break: Fireworks; Dh500,000 raffle and up to 70% discounts in Dubai

Skies of Dubai will light up with dazzling fireworks for two days to celebrate the Year of the 50th

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 22 Nov 2021, 3:36 PM Last updated: Mon 22 Nov 2021, 5:07 PM

Fireworks, discounts and raffles are among the several activities planned in Dubai as the Emirate marks the UAE’s 50th National Day.

Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), this year’s National Day celebrations will run from December 2 to 11.

The events will coincide with the four-day weekend (December 1-4) that UAE residents will enjoy for the National Day.

Here are the top things to do across the city to celebrate the country’s 50th birthday:

Fireworks

The skies of Dubai will light up with dazzling fireworks for two days to celebrate the Year of the 50th. The fireworks will set off at 8pm, 8.30pm and 9pm on December 2 and 3 at The Pointe and Atlantis at The Palm; Bluewaters; Etisalat Beach Canteen at Jumeirah Beach behind Sunset Mall; La Mer and Burj Al Arab.

Discounts and offers

Dubai’s shopping malls and retail destinations such as Majid Al Futtaim malls, Dubai Festival City Mall, The Dubai Mall and Dubai Outlet Mall will offer 50-70 per cent off selected items until December 13.

Dh500,000 raffle

Ubel Badge might be your ticket to win Dh500,000 cash. The name Ubel has been derived from the Arabic translation of the word Jubilee, in celebration of the UAE’s 50th National Day. The Ubel Badge is available exclusively on www.idealz.com and costs Dh50. The draw will be held live and televised.

Beach canteen

The 2021 edition of the Etisalat Beach Canteen will run from November 25 till December 11. It will offer 17 days of gastronomical delights, live performances, and engaging activities for children of all ages. The beachside dining popup will take place at Jumeirah Beach, behind Sunset Mall.

Roaming entertainment

On December 2-11, local Ayalla and Al Harbaiya bands are set to perform throughout the city. Visitors and residents will be able to see live showcases at Al Khawaneej Walk, City Centre Mirdif, The Dubai Mall, City Walk, Nakheel Mall, Dubai Festival City Mall, and the Etisalat Beach Canteen.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of DFRE, said, “The UAE’s Golden Jubilee marks 50 years of the country’s progress and innovation. To celebrate this auspicious milestone, UAE National Day will be an extravaganza like no other.

“As always, it is one of the highlights of Dubai’s calendar of extraordinary events that attract people to the city each year. We are looking forward to welcoming residents and visitors from all over the world for this momentous occasion.”