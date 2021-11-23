UAE 50th National Day: Here's your one-stop guide to where to eat, shop, drink, gift and more

A round-up of how to celebrate the nation's upcoming golden jubilee celebrations on December 2

by Purva Grover Published: Tue 23 Nov 2021, 4:47 PM Last updated: Tue 23 Nov 2021, 5:24 PM

Wondering how to celebrate The Year of the 50th? Run through our round-up of how to celebrate the young nation's upcoming golden jubilee celebrations on December 2. From cakes in the hues of the UAE Flag colours to discounts on groceries and special offers at Dubai Opera to bouquets in red-white-green-black, there's something for everyone. Mark your calendar and indulge in a good meal, watch a lovely performance, learn a craft and more.

Say it with flowers!

Take part in UAE’s golden jubilee celebrations with FreshToHome’s fascinating new bouquets, comprising of handpicked fresh flowers and launched exclusively for the 50th anniversary! Choices of flowers include red and white roses, green, white and black chrysanthemum, and more. Dh35 onwards, these will be delivered fresh to your doorstep; freshtohome.com

Shopping fiesta

To help us get into the Spirit of the Union and honour the occasion in style, Kibsons has come up with an amazing offer for us. When you place your Kibsons.com order with a delivery date between December 1–3, you can enjoy a whopping 50% discount on more than 100 brands. The offer will go live on November 30, 5pm; kibsons.com

Aerial spectacle

Families and friends alike are welcome to gather for an unforgettable picnic in the Emirates Palace's (Abu Dhabi) lush garden with views of the marvellous National Day Air Show on 2 December. Available from 2-6 pm on 1-2 December, the National Day Picnic experience includes a spread of gourmet treats and non-alcoholic beverages, Dh400/guest.

Cake cutting ceremony

Check in to Lapita Dubai Parks and Resorts to celebrate this momentous occasion. To kick off the celebrations, on December 2, all in house guests will be invited to join a wonderful National Day cake cutting ceremony taking place at breakfast. Following the grand ceremony, all guests would delight in Emirati treats with complimentary traditional Luqaimat! Or head to Kalea, its an all-day dining restaurant, for a special Emirati band performance; call +97144490868.

Golden Jubilee waffles

Eggspectation has crafted limited-edition rose petal and pistachio waffles to commemorate the Golden Jubilee. Bite into the one-off exceptional dish that brings together rose petals, saffron, orange blossom, rose blossom cream and crushed pistachio all of which are topped with the brand’s fragrant & pure 100% maple syrup. For Dh39, Eggspectation, The Beach JBR and City Walk.

Emirati flavours

Diners at Punjab Grill will be immersed in a blend of cultures with the Emirati and Indian fusion cuisine menu, with appetisers such as the Savoury Luqaimat and Fresh Dibba Bay Oysters topped with gold flakes. Mains inspired by the rich heritage of the UAE such as the Emirati-Spiced Gulf Shrimps and Samak Machboos are among the many colourful and flavour-filled dishes on offer. For Dh250/person for a three-course set menu, Nov29- December 4; call +971 50 194 1107 for Dubai and +971 50 668 3054 for Abu Dhabi.

Dubai Opera offer

Dubai Opera has announced a brilliant offer in honour of the auspicious occasion. Guests can purchase tickets for only Dh50 via Dubai Opera’s website, to catch the most highly anticipated shows of the year (from the classical tale of Anna Karenina to the nostalgic fun-filled tunes of Sound of Christmas). To avail this offer, guests simply need to enter the promocode 50for50 before they checkout on the website. From 23 November – December 3, dubaiopera.com

Patriotic activity

Times Square Center will host a series of patriotic activities and displays for the visitors that will reflect the incredible journey that the United Arab Emirates has embarked on for the past 50 years. In partnership with Foto.UAE and Sharaf DG, the Center will host a photo exhibition themed ‘Between Seconds and Years’ photography competition where 20 local photographers will showcase pictures of memorable moments in the UAE. Children will have the opportunity to create various paper crafts in UAE’s flag colours or make their greeting cards. November 26 —December 4, Times Square Center.

Array of installations

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers is delighted to celebrate the day with a range of exquisite experiences. An array of lobby installations would be witnessed in the grand lobby of the hotel including 50 flavours of dates to sample, a Chocolate Fountain (7), the Founding Father of UAE HH Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan — a hand-painted picture in edible colours, Wall of Tolerance to leave your messages, ice cream giveaway, Valrhona Chocolate Carving of the Golden number “50”, 50 layered cake and Up in the Air afternoon tea. November 26 - December 4; call +971-2-8115666.

Baked in colours of the flag

From elegant tall cakes that celebrate the inimitable Emirati style and class to myriad 'I love UAE; cakes in the colours of the flag — take a pick from Mister Baker's range. Children will love the DIY cupcake-decorating kit, which can be purchased in-store and includes six plain cupcakes, three bags of icing in red, green and white and chocolate chips for the finishing touch.misterbaker.com

Custom-crafted cake

On December 2, Mondoux, Dubai Creek Harbour, will be given a guilt-free pass to sink their teeth into a slice of Mondoux’s custom-crafted cake – served on-the-house and made in the shape of a giant number “50”. Those preferring a smaller treat will be presented with freshly baked macarons, beautifully representing the colours of the UAE flag and available in chocolate, coconut, pistachio and strawberry flavours. +971 50 1189401.

National Day bangles

Heritage brand Al Fardan Jewellery has collaborated with Turkish designer house Terizhan for an innovative collection of luxurious UAE National Day bangles. Designed to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the nation and to recognise all the wonderful opportunities it has provided its citizens and residents, the delicate rose gold bangles feature a tasteful combination of diamonds and the iconic colours of the UAE flag while using a unique enamel technique. They have produced only 50 of these elegant and timeless pieces. Al Fardan Jewellery, Nation Towers Mall, Abu Dhabi.

Ayalla and Al Harbaiya bands

Watch ancient traditions come alive throughout the city of Dubai! Local Ayalla and Al Harbaiya bands are set to perform. Visitors will be able to see live showcases at Al Khawaneej Walk, City Centre Mirdif, The Dubai Mall, City Walk, Nakheel Mall, Dubai Festival City Mall, and the Etisalat Beach Canteen. The acts will be socially distanced, as safety is of the highest priority even in times of celebration. 2-11 December, across the city.

Spa treatment

To celebrate the occasion, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai is showcasing a tranquil spa treatment that combines the invigorating raw ingredients from the ancient lands of the Southern Arabian Peninsula formerly known as Arabia Felix. Encompassing seven natural yet rejuvenating ingredients from seven seas, the Arabia Felix is a feast for the senses that holds to its Arabian roots. +971 4 318 6520.,

Special dessert

Farzi Café will be offering guests a whopping 50% off their food menu. The team has also created a special dessert to mark the momentous occasion — - motichoor ladoo rabri parfait served under a chocolate dome, topped with red, black and green representing the beautiful flag of the UAE, is sure to be a sweet Insta-hit; December 2-9, farzicafe.ae.

Day for adventure

Whether you’re planning a day out with your family or with your friends, Circuit X has got you covered! To celebrate the UAE’s 50th National Day, they are giving the first 50 people to book their visit online, 50% off their booking, using the code “UAE50” on December 2, 2021. Visit circuitxuae.com.

Complimentary afternoon tea

Head to Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown for a staycation and get a complimentary afternoon tea for two during December, up until the 20th of the month. The tea will include UAE inspired treats, such as macaroons and finger sandwiches, all in the colours of the UAE national flag; call +97142102222.

Signature scent

Ajmal Perfumes launches the new Amir collection. The exclusive signature scent is crafted for connoisseurs, to complement their sheer sophistication and set them apart from the ordinary. Each ingredient from the exhilarating scent is personally hand-picked by Master Perfumer and CEO, Mohd. Amiruddin Ajmal to bring out the sublime essence of ‘Amir One’ to life, creating its own niche; ajmalperfume.com.