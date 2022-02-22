Look: Dubai's Museum of the Future officially opens with stunning light projections

The wildlife sanctuary nearly as big as a thousand football pitches.
UAE Attractions3 days ago
Dubai's skyline officially welcomed its latest iconic landmark on the unforgettable night of 22.02.2022.
Museum of the Future, dubbed the "most beautiful building on earth", illuminated with stunning light projections, marking its official opening to the world.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai; alongside Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum inaugurated the iconic landmark that presented a stunning spectacle to hundreds of guests and onlookers.
Standing at 77 meters tall and spread over an area of 30,000 square meters, the torus-shaped seven-storey pillarless marvel marked a moment arriving after nine years in the making.
In parallel to the spectacular show that saw the iconic landmark majestically turn into a work of art on Sheikh Zayed Road, guests were taken through the story of Dubai Ruler as he led the evolution of the emirate from humble beginnings to significant milestones.
The hollow space in the middle of the calligraphy-wrapped structure that captured onlookers signified the unwritten future into which humanity as a whole can look towards.
The Museum of the Future is the latest addition to Dubai's bold architectural endeavours while signalling the UAE's journey towards a bright future.
Beyond presenting a complex engineering miracle to the world, the museum's interior promises to bring the future at the grip of visitors through an outstanding technology-empowered journey.
Entering Dubai's "first fully immersive museum", visitors will travel to 2071 to explore what the future will look like across different sectors. They will experience outer space, wander in a galactic experience, and reconnect with their mind, body, and spirit in a multi-sensory experience powered by the latest virtual and augmented reality technologies, big data analysis, human-machine interactions, and artificial intelligence.
The museum will invite people to experience technologies and trends that will shape the future of humanity in a proactive approach that encourage people to partake in creating their own future.
Besides hosting talks and discussions, the landmark, which spans an area of 30,000 square meters, will act as a testbed for emerging technologies and a platform for the world's leading scientists, thinkers, innovators and inventors to come together and develop out-of-the-box solutions to tomorrow's greatest challenges.
In a way, the opening of the Museum of the Future spurs a new era of scientific discovery in the region and beyond.
