Dubai Museum of the Future like you have never seen before; Sheikh Hamdan posts stunning video

The Crown Prince had earlier offered a sneak-peek into the gorgeous structure in another video

By A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 22 Feb 2022, 3:19 PM Last updated: Tue 22 Feb 2022, 3:21 PM

The most beautiful building on earth opens to the world today: 22.2.22. And who better to capture the stunning Museum of the Future’s grandeur than the Dubai Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Featuring close-up day- and night-time shots of the museum’s glittering calligraphic exterior in stunning detail, the video also takes viewers into the predominantly white and silver interior.

Earlier this month, Sheikh Hamdan had offered a sneak-peek into the gorgeous structure in another video.

Dubai is all set for the grand opening of the museum tonight. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, will be present during the gala opening ceremony.

The Dubai Metro has been adorned with stunning black and white calligraphy as a tribute. A video shared on Tuesday shows the Dubai Metro’s new design before it slides through the emirate’s breathtaking skyline.

Travellers arriving at the Dubai International Airport on Tuesday received a special Museum of the Future stamp on their passports.

An incredible video showing a man in a jetpack flying across Dubai to deliver invites to the opening of the museum was posted yesterday. The video shows ‘real life Iron Man’ Richard Browning, British inventor of the gravity-defying ‘Jet Suit’, performing spectacular aerial stunts as he gives away exclusive tickets to crowds.

After its opening ceremony on February 22, the museum will receive visitors starting from February 23.

Entry tickets to the future are priced at Dh145, with children, people of determination and Emirati senior citizens entering for free.

