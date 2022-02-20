Photos: A closer look at Dubai Museum of the Future, its design, calligraphy and what’s inside

UAE: Safari park to open today; video offers first look at attraction that houses thousands of animals
Dubai's Museum of the Future is all set to take visitors on a time travel journey when it opens its doors to the public in a couple of days on 22.2.22.
The stunningly-shaped museum glitters majestically along the arterial Sheikh Zayed Road, right next to a Dubai Metro track.
Entry tickets to the future are priced at Dh145, with children, people of determination and Emirati senior citizens entering for free.
Dubbed the 'most beautiful building on earth' by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the building combines architecture, calligraphy, robotics, technology and innovation.
Here, we take a closer look at the futuristic building that towers over the skyscrapers that its neighbourhood hosts.
The façade of the museum is made of stainless steel and glass, and each of its 1,024 panels was produced using automated robotic arms. Each four-layer panel is unique because of the building's complex shape. According to the UAE Government Media Office, each piece had to be individually precast and produced, "with numerous prototypes designed and manufactured before a winning formula could be achieved".
The most striking aspect of the curved structure is its windows. Carved intricately throughout the avant-garde steel in the form of Arabic calligraphy are the words of Sheikh Mohammed. The windows allow natural light to flood into the seven-storey structure.
Among the quotes are: "We may not live for hundreds of years, but the products of our creativity can leave a legacy long after we are gone."
"The future belongs to those who can imagine it, design it, and execute it."
"The future does not wait ... The future can be designed and built today."
A world of wonder awaits visitors inside. The museum is powered by the latest technologies of virtual and augmented reality and artificial intelligence.
A video shared by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum offers a glimpse into the multi-sensory experience that the museum offers.
Another video shared on Instagram highlights how the calligraphic exterior is rendered inside.
The museum's official website says each floor is like a "film set from a future that you can inhabit, explore and interact with".
Content topics featured include "the future of space travel and living, climate change and ecology, health, wellness and spirituality".
The architectural masterpiece's unique shape is symbolic. The circular building represents humanity; the green mound it sits atop represents the earth, and the void represents the unknown future.
The hill on which the Museum of the Future rests represents the UAE's natural ecosystem. The hill garden is home to 100 species of trees and plants, including ghaf, sidr, palm and acacia trees.
The garden is equipped with a smart, automated irrigation system and supports local bee and bird populations.
The hill's slopes allow for rapid water flow, and water collection and recycling systems reduce wastage by 25 per cent.
