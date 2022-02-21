Dubai Museum of the Future opens tomorrow: 7 experiences you will find inside

After its opening ceremony on February 22, the museum will receive visitors starting from February 23

A ‘real-life ironman’ is flying around Dubai, delivering invites to the opening of the world’s most beautiful building: The Museum of the Future. The dazzling building that glitters majestically along the arterial Sheikh Zayed Road opens to the world tomorrow, 22.2.22.

Entry tickets to the future are priced at Dh145, with children, people of determination and Emirati senior citizens entering for free.

The Arabic calligraphy-infused exterior of the building has been wowing people from around the world, but from the glimpses we have seen, the interior is equally impressive.

The museum is powered by the latest technologies of virtual and augmented reality and artificial intelligence and offers multi-sensory experiences.

The museum’s official website says each floor is like a “film set from a future that you can inhabit, explore and interact with”.

According to the website, here are the experiences you will find inside:

A new moon

“Voyage to a space station 600km above the earth. Gaze out the window and witness how the moon could be transformed into a source of renewable energy for the entire planet.”

New explorers

“Explore the space station and learn about the community of Pioneers living and working there. Observe the missions they undertake, study the things they invent and discover, and gaze upon the inspiration for it all - our beloved planet Earth.”

A digital Amazon

“Immerse yourself in a mixed reality recreation of the Amazon rainforest. See the interplay of hundreds of species and observe details invisible to the naked eye.”

The Vault of Life

“Visit a DNA library of thousands of species, where you can explore, collect and contribute to the wonders of nature. Discover new species and participate in a global effort to repair the damages of climate change.”

A spa for the senses

“Travel to a sanctuary from digital life. Explore a spa for the senses where you are encouraged to disconnect from technology and reconnect to your mind, body, and spirit.”

The Centre

“Experience the restorative effects of movement, meditation and water. Immerse yourself in vibrations that rebalance electromagnetic fields and restore our natural rhythms. Beneath a dome of light and water, place the present on pause and imagine what could be.”

Future Heroes

It is Museum of the Future’s dedicated space for the children. Three main experiences - Imagine, Design and Build – “present children with opportunities to play and to learn through activities that encourage communication, collaboration and creativity”.

