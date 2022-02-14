Dubai's Museum of the Future: Ticket prices, bookings, visiting hours you need to know

Dubai offers adventure seekers a range of stunning locations to camp this season.
Entry tickets for the 'most beautiful building on earth' are now available online.
Dubai's Museum of the Future, spanning an area of 30,000sqm, will open the door to the public on February 22, 2022.
Located in the heart of Dubai, visitors can purchase tickets on the Museum's official website: www.motf.ae, starting Sunday, February 13.
Here is everything you need to know about Dubai's first fully immersive futuristic experience:
Entry ticket prices cost Dh145 per person.
February 22, 2022.
Complimentary tickets are being offered to children, people of determination and Emirati seniors.
Parents are welcome to explore the Future Heroes area with their little ones.
The Museum is open from 10 am to 6 pm all week long.
Should I make advance bookings before visiting?
Bookings should be made before the preferred visiting time as each ticket holder will be allocated a specific timeslot during the Museum's opening hours.
The striking structure of the Museum, rising 77 metres above the ground, is an architectural marvel built using robotic technology and emphasising sustainability.
The building is powered by 4,000 megawatts of solar energy.
The pillarless structure is home to seven unique and distinct floors.
The Museum comprises an unparalleled window to experience the future in all its aspects and dimensions for its visitors.
The façade is adorned in Arabic calligraphy, displaying three quotes from poems written by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
As described by Sheikh Mohammed, the Museum of the Future is "the most beautiful building on Earth".
It is a spectacular building that speaks Arabic, representing the revival of Arab excellence in the fields of science, mathematics and research, and an appreciation of the past Arab intellectuals that aims at resuming Arab civilisation and renaissance.
From Dubai and the UAE to the rest of the world, the Museum of the Future is a 'living museum' aiming to contribute to a deep intellectual movement through connecting thinkers and experts from around the world and acting as a testbed for future generations to create innovative solutions for the challenges facing society.
In a single journey, visitors will wander from a galactic experience, exhibiting the future of humanity in outer space, to the future wonders of ecology along with a more interpersonal and human experience through the future of wellness.
The Museum of the Future employs the latest technologies of virtual and augmented reality, data analysis, artificial intelligence and human-machine interaction.
Answering many questions related to the future of humans, cities, societies, life on planet Earth and outer space, the Museum's exhibits orchestrate a world beyond human knowledge, providing visitors with innovative experiences unfold across five different exhibitions that explore the future of space travel and living, climate change and ecology, health, wellness, and spirituality.
