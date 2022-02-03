Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces opening date for Museum of the Future

Lebanese expat took up unique challenge to mark his 47th birthday.
UAE1 day ago
Dubai's iconic Museum of the Future will open on February 22, 2022.
The announcement was made by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who took to social media to share some stunning images of the upcoming landmark.
Calling it the "most beautiful building on earth", Sheikh Mohammed reiterated that 2022 would, God willing, be an exceptional year for the United Arab Emirates.
Located on Sheikh Zayed Road, the building was named as one of the 14 most beautiful museums in the world, listed by the National Geographic in 2021.
ALSO READ:
Lebanese expat took up unique challenge to mark his 47th birthday.
UAE1 day ago
Consumer unhappiness was most reported in the service, electronics and e-commerce sector
UAE1 day ago
Carlos Torres is the first Brazilian to win the popular raffle's grand prize.
UAE1 day ago
Over 1,700 prisoners gained practical skills to help them reintegrate into society
UAE1 day ago
An expat couple who separated after 47 years was the longest registered
UAE1 day ago
Pesticides will be sprayed at schools, residential areas and public parks across the country
UAE1 day ago
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives Roble in Abu Dhabi
UAE1 day ago
Expat from Kuwait has been purchasing tickets with her family for more than two years.
UAE1 day ago