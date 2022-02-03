Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces opening date for Museum of the Future

It has been named as one of the most beautiful museums in the world by the National Geographic

Published: Thu 3 Feb 2022, 2:07 PM

Dubai's iconic Museum of the Future will open on February 22, 2022.

The announcement was made by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who took to social media to share some stunning images of the upcoming landmark.

Calling it the "most beautiful building on earth", Sheikh Mohammed reiterated that 2022 would, God willing, be an exceptional year for the United Arab Emirates.

Located on Sheikh Zayed Road, the building was named as one of the 14 most beautiful museums in the world, listed by the National Geographic in 2021.

