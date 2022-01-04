Accession Day: Sheikh Mohammed launches Dh100 million project to search for 1,000 Arab geniuses

Project would search pioneers in the fields of physics, mathematics, programming sciences, research and economics, among others, over the next five years

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 4 Jan 2022, 12:55 PM Last updated: Tue 4 Jan 2022, 2:22 PM

The Dubai Ruler has used his 16th Accession Day anniversary to launch a project that will search for 1,000 Arab pioneers in different fields.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said the Museum of the Future would serve as the hub for these geniuses. The museum would open soon, he tweeted on Tuesday.

“Recently, we built an international scientific landmark - the Museum of the Future. This will serve as the intellectual and administrative centre for this new Arab movement. Personally, I believe science, scholars and people of ideas can bring about a change for the better,” said Sheikh Mohammed.

The Dh100 million project would search for 1,000 pioneers in the fields of physics, mathematics, programming sciences, research and economics, among others, over the next five years.

“They will receive support and be connected with global intellectuals, researchers and companies to help develop their ideas and further hone their talents,” Sheikh Mohammed added.

“Civilisations prosper with the search for its true makers. The nation that appreciates its scholars, geniuses and thinkers, and enables them to play their role, is on the right path.”

Today marks the 16th year since Sheikh Mohammed took over as the Dubai Ruler.

Instead of hosting lavish celebrations or receptions, he uses the occasion to launch something meaningful. Over the years, he has dedicated the day to pay homage to workers, mothers and the UAE Armed Forces, among others.

The Great Arab Minds initiative

The initiative will be driven by and headquartered at the Museum of the Future, the UAE’s new global scientific landmark which is expected to open soon. It will support local and global partnerships in fostering research, development and innovation.

Sheikh Mohammed tweeted, "Great minds built Arab civilization - today I believe we have the talent to build a better world.”

He added, " We will accelerate the UAE’s role as an incubator for fostering Arab and global talent. We built the Museum of the Future as a global hub for scientists, thinkers and innovators - it is the ideal headquarters for a fund to develop the potential of our region's finest minds.”

The Ruler also noted that the initiative will support the top talents with research and science facilities, and connect them with the world’s most renowned thinkers, scientists and companies to “develop their ideas and maximize their positive influence in the region.”

The Great Arab Minds initiative aims to highlight and celebrate leading thinkers in the region and inspire the young generation to follow suit. On the long run, this will help create a better future for the region, Sheikh Mohammed added.

The initiative’s committee

A committee of four UAE Ministers will develop a system to identify and highlight exceptional thinkers and talents that the initiative will support.

The Committee is Chaired by H.E Mohammad Al Gergawi, President of the Museum of the Future and Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and HE Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology and Chairwoman of the UAE Space Agency; HE Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; and HE Shamma Al Mazrui, Minister of Youth.

The fields of focus of Great Arab minds are selected based on the potential for future development in key areas of innovation to drive development and economic growth.

Details of the Great Arab Minds project will be announced over coming weeks, including information about each of the paths as well as the procedure for nomination and registration.

