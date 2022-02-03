Dubai's Museum of the Future to open on 22/02/22: What you must know about the 'most beautiful building on earth'

The calligraphy-inscribed museum combines elements of exhibition, immersive theatre and themed attraction

The stunningly designed Museum of the Future is impossible to miss as you vroom on the Sheikh Zayed Road. Amid the other incredible buildings that form much of the famed Dubai skyline, the structure stands out, offering a moment to ponder on the UAE’s busiest highway.

And on Thursday, the Dubai Ruler gave the iconic structure he described as the “most beautiful building on earth” an opening date. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said the calligraphy-inscribed, the torus-shaped museum would open on February 22, 2022.

Here is all you need to know about the building and what you will find inside:

What is the Museum of the Future?

According to the Dubai Future Foundation, the museum combines elements of exhibition, immersive theatre and themed attraction, “inviting you to look beyond the present to the possible”.

What do the building’s design elements represent?

According to the museum’s website, its form is symbolic. “The circular building represents humanity; the green mound it sits atop represents the earth; the void represents the unknown future.”

What does the calligraphy on its façade say?

The ‘windows’ of the structure are a poem written by Sheikh Mohammed about his vision for the city’s future, rendered in Arabic calligraphy.

What will you find inside?

The museum’s official website says each floor is like a “film set from a future that you can inhabit, explore and interact with”.

“The settings and scenes that we are crafting are immersive, but also expansive: they are designed to expand what the audience thinks possible - for the world, for the future and for themselves,” says the website.

The content has been “crafted by a team of the world’s leading product, media, exhibition and experience designers”.

Topics featured include “the future of space travel and living, climate change and ecology, health, wellness and spirituality”.

What are the kind of experiences that will be on offer?

According to the Dubai Future Foundation website, three floors of immersive exhibitions will focus on the possible futures of outer space resource development, ecosystems and bioengineering, and health, wellness, and spirituality.

“Another floor will showcase near-future technologies that will transform our world by addressing challenges in areas such as health, water, food, transportation and energy. The final floor will be dedicated for children, where they will explore and solve challenges in their own inimitable way to become our ‘future heroes’,” the foundation says.

Who designed the structure?

According to Visit Dubai, the Museum of the Future’s design comes from architect Shaun Killa, “a long-time veteran of Dubai’s architecture sector”.

“The museum was his first commission after striking out on his own,” Visit Dubai says on its website.

What inspired the design?

According to the Killa Design website, the primary inspiration was to “create a form that represents the client’s vision of the future, where the physical building with its exhibition floors represents our understanding of the ‘future’ as we know it today and for the next 5 to 10 years”.

Where is the museum located?

The architectural masterpiece is located near Emirates Towers on the Sheikh Zayed Road.

