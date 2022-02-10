Watch: Dubai Crown Prince gives a sneak peek of the most beautiful building on earth

The iconic Museum of the Future will open on February 22, 2022

The Dubai Museum of the Future is an architectural marvel that sits majestically for all to see on the Sheikh Zayed Road.

Have you ever wondered what it looks like from the inside?

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, took to Twitter and posted a video of the landmark with the caption, "The most beautiful building on earth... a sneak peek."

The Museum of the Future will have floors dedicated to distinct experiences.

Three floors of immersive exhibitions will focus on the possible futures of outer space resource development, ecosystems and bioengineering; and health, wellness, and spirituality.

Another floor will showcase near-future technologies that will transform our world by addressing challenges in areas such as health, water, food, transportation and energy.

The final floor will be dedicated for children, where they will explore and solve challenges in their own inimitable way to become our “future heroes”.

This iconic Museum of the Future has an equally iconic opening date: 22/02/2022.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, posted some stunning images of the landmark and called it the "most beautiful building on earth".

Spanning an area of 30,000sqm, the seven-storey pillarless structure stands 77 metres high. The most striking part of the torus-shaped structure is the Arabic calligraphy inscribed over the stainless-steel façade.

Over 14,000 metres of wisdom are carved on to the structure. Quotes from Sheikh Mohammed about the future and legacy form the words designed by Emirati artist Mattar bin Lahej.

The museum is powered by 4,000 megawatts of solar energy produced by a station connected to the building.

The park surrounding the museum contains 80 species of plants that are taken care of state-of-the-art intelligent and automatic irrigation system.

The National Geographic had listed the museum as one of the 14 most beautiful museums in the world.