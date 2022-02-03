Dubai Museum of the Future: What does Arabic calligraphy on structure say?

The 77 metres high architectural marvel sits majestically on the Sheikh Zayed Road

By A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 3 Feb 2022, 4:29 PM

UAE residents and visitors are in for a futuristic ride, as Dubai’s latest architectural marvel, the Museum of the Future, is all set to open later this month.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced earlier today that the iconic structure would open on February 22, 2022.

The Dubai Museum of the Future is an architectural marvel that sits majestically for all to see on the Sheikh Zayed Road.

Spanning an area of 30,000 square metres, the seven-storey pillar-less structure stands at 77 metres high.

The most striking part of the torus-shaped structure is the Arabic calligraphy inscribed all over the stainless-steel façade.

Over 14,000 metres of wisdom are carved on to the structure. Quotes from Sheikh Mohammed about the future and legacy form the words designed by Emirati artist Mattar bin Lahej.

Among the quotes are: “We may not live for hundreds of years, but the products of our creativity can leave a legacy long after we are gone.”

"The future belongs to those who can imagine it, design it, and execute it.”

“The future does not wait ... The future can be designed and built today."

The façade consists of 1,024 plates manufactured entirely by robots in a first-of-its-kind venture in the Middle East.

Each plate of the façade consists of four layers, and each layer has been created after following 16 process steps.

