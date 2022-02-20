Look: Dubai road sports direction signs to Museum of the Future

The abras are operated by qualified and licensed drivers and have marine safety equipment and GPS electronic tracking systems
With just two days to go for the grand opening of the Museum of the Future, road signs directing residents and tourists to the attraction have come up across Sheikh Zayed Road.
Featuring the torus-shaped logo of the museum, directional signs are painted red and brown.
The stunningly-shaped museum glitters majestically along the arterial Sheikh Zayed Road, right next to a Dubai Metro track.
The museum is located adjacent to Jumeirah Emirates Towers.
After its opening ceremony on February 22, the museum will receive visitors starting from February 23.
Entry tickets to the future are priced at Dh145, with children, people of determination and Emirati senior citizens entering for free.
