Dubai: Museum of Future's garden will be home to 100 plant species

The iconic destination is set to open on February 22.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 17 Feb 2022, 6:52 PM Last updated: Thu 17 Feb 2022, 7:16 PM

Besides the wonders of the architectural marvel, guests will be treated to a garden comprising around 100 species of trees and plants when visiting the Museum of the Future.

Set to open on February 22, the museum will be the latest icon that opens in Dubai to give visitors a glimpse towards the future and act as a testbed for modern technologies.

Paying tribute to the country's diverse natural ecosystem, its surrounding garden will be home to a vast range of local flora, fauna, terrestrial and marine wildlife that have long distinguished the UAE's landscape.

Featuring ghaf, sidr, palm and acacia trees, which are well adapted to local environmental conditions, the garden is equipped with a smart, automated irrigation system and supports local bee and bird populations.

The landscaping of the Museum was meticulously planned and planted to host these resilient native plant species that can adapt to the desert climate.

An official statement said the irrigation techniques were designed to adapt to the UAE’s dry weather that reaches close to 50 degrees Celsius in summer, with the average rainfall of 130mm per year.

"A smart irrigation system uses a sub-surface mat that delivers water directly to the root system in a targeted, efficient approach. The plateau’s steep slopes allow quick water run-off, removing the need for water-intense flood irrigation. The hill’s steep slopes allow for rapid water flow, eliminating the need for pumped irrigation," the statement read.

Water collection and recycling systems are used to reduce water wastage by approximately 25 per cent.

The Ghaf Tree

The ghaf tree is one of the authentic and abundant trees in the UAE’s desert and is linked to the heritage and history of the region due to its importance in the lives of early humans living in the area. It holds great cultural value due to its association to the UAE’s identity. The ghaf tree can tolerate desert heat, drought, and lack of rain. It is a strong tree that can reach almost 30 metres in height with roots extending up to 50 metres underground. In 2019, the ghaf tree was selected to be a symbol for the UAE’s ‘Year of Tolerance’.

Sidr Tree

Sidr trees can be found across the UAE and can, to some extent, tolerate salinity, drought, and overgrazing. It is a tall, thorny tree, reaching about 12 metres in height. Sidr is an evergreen tree, but its leaves are shed once a year. Its roots are deep, strong, and intertwined.

Palm Trees

The relation between palm trees and the UAE’s history and its people is strong. The UAE’s leadership and people give much attention to this tree. The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan put palm trees at the centre of his agricultural and environmental project when he began laying the foundations of the young nation.

Acacia

The acacia tree grows over sand dunes, rocky surfaces and at the bottom of muddy valleys. It avoids areas flooded with seasonal torrential waters. This tree can live in harsh climatic conditions and can endure low rainfall, down to 40mm a year, or heavier rainfall, up to 1,200mm a year. It can also tolerate drought and its roots extend up to 15 metres in sandy soil.

