Dubai: Stunning video shows how Museum of the Future looks like from inside

Get a rare glimpse of the stunning calligraphy that adorns the interiors of Dubai's Museum of the Future.

An exclusive video shared on Wednesday, captioned “an architectural marvel from the UAE to the world,” shows images of the breathtaking architecture of the museum from the inside for the first time. The museum is set to open on February 22.

The exclusive images come after Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, shared a sneak peek last week and called it “the most beautiful building on earth.”

Dubbed Dubai’s first fully immersive museum, the Museum of the Future employs the latest technologies of virtual and augmented reality, data analysis, artificial intelligence and human machine interaction as it takes visitors into a journey to the future.

Through three distinct floors, visitors will delve into questions related to the future of humans, cities, societies, life on planet Earth and outer space.

Coming face-to-face with never-seen-before space technology, the visitor’s journey begins in the depths of the solar system. Visitors will wander from a galactic experience, exhibiting the future of humanity in outer space, to the future wonders of ecology, along with a more interpersonal and human experience through the future of wellness.

In an environment centred around health, well-being and the sense of self, visitors will embark on a peaceful and empowering journey, as light will be shed on reconnecting to human senses and learning to detach from the personal immense use of technology.

A floor will also be dedicated to children between the ages of 3 and 10 to encourage their young minds to explore and chart their own futures.

The icon that sits at the heart of Dubai - overlooking the emirate’s busiest highway, Sheikh Zayed Road - provides visitors with innovative experiences across five different exhibitions that explore the future of space travel and living, climate change and ecology, health, wellness and spirituality.

Besides presenting an architectural miracle as a seven-story pillar-less structure that stands 77 meters tall, the museum will be a test-bed of future technologies and will create a community of pioneers, innovators and thinkers.

The 30,000-square-meter iconic building is mostly recognizable by a futuristic stainless-steel façade featuring illuminated glazed Arabic calligraphy spanning over 14,000 meters.

The words engraved are quotes by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. They capture the essence of the museum: “The future belongs to those who can imagine it, design it, and execute it. It isn't something you await, but rather create.”

Tickets are available online at www.motf.ae for Dh145 per person. Free tickets are available for children under three, senior Emirati citizens above 60, and People of Determination along with one caregiver.

