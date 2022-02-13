Dubai: Tickets to Museum of the Future go on sale

Published: Sun 13 Feb 2022

Entry tickets for Dubai’s most eagerly anticipated Museum of the Future have been made available for purchase online.

Located in the heart of Dubai, visitors can purchase tickets on the Museum’s official website: www.motf.ae, starting Sunday, February 13.

Entry for children under the age of three is complimentary and parents are welcome to explore the Future Heroes area with their little ones.

Complimentary tickets have also been made available for senior Emirati citizens above the age of 60, people of determination and one accompanying caregiver.

A press release from the Government of UAE Media Office Online (GMO) said bookings should be made before the preferred visiting time as each ticket holder will be allocated a specific timeslot during the museum's opening hours.

The museum is open from 10 am to 6 pm all week long. “Open to all, the Museum of the Future will take visitors on an empowering and transformative journey of self-discovery,” stated the release.

Rising 77-metres above the ground and comprising 1,024 unique stainless-steel composite panels, the façade is adorned in Arabic calligraphy, displaying three quotes from poems written by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

“Open to various cultural, philosophical, social and spiritual outlooks, the museum looks forward to welcoming visitors for the first time ever in a place of inspiration, hope and knowledge,” it added.

What to expect at the Museum of the Future?

A gateway to the year 2071, MOTF hopes to become home to the future of humanity.

Where a traditional museum showcases the past, MOTF will allow visitors to venture through space and time into an unknown future. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore using their senses and will be inspired to imagine vast possibilities of the future.

Greatly advancing different human perspectives and creating a platform to shape the future, the Museum of the Future will create a community of pioneers, innovators, thinkers, heroes and adventurers.

In a single journey, visitors will immersively wander from a galactic experience, exhibiting the future of humanity in outer space, to the future wonders of ecology along with a more interpersonal and human experience through the future of wellness.

