UAE: Road closed after fire caused by vehicle collision in Abu Dhabi

The authority has now begun constructing networks in four new residential communities
The Abu Dhabi Police said on Tuesday that a road in the emirate would be closed "until further notice."
Earlier on Tuesday, an accident led to a fire on Sweihan road in the emirate. The crash "caused the two vehicles to catch fire", the Abu Dhabi Police said in a tweet, adding that authorities were working to put out the blaze at around 9.30am.
The fire has now been put out by the competent authorities, and Sweihan road has been closed from Al Shamkha Bridge to Al Falah Al Thani Bridge in both directions after the fire.
ALSO READ:
The authority has now begun constructing networks in four new residential communities
The authority will also alter the timetable of 48 other routes from this month
Delay expected on Al Mustaqbal and Al Zaa’beel 2nd Street during Gulfood Manufacturing
80% payments are done through apps and SMS, says RTA as all parking machines are automated
Health authorities implemented the second phase of the lifting of preventive measures after carefully studying the epidemiological situation in the country
Thousands of them depend on metro and buses for their daily commute
If motorists have a significant amount of fines and are unable to pay them off in one go, they can avail of the option with no service charges
Roads and Transport Authority will celebrate its 13th Public Transport Day on November 1, which coincides with the authority’s 17th anniversary