UAE: Road closed after fire caused by vehicle collision in Abu Dhabi

Earlier on Tuesday, two vehicles crashed and were set ablaze; competent authorities then put out the flames

Photo: Twitter

By Web Desk Published: Tue 22 Nov 2022, 1:33 PM Last updated: Tue 22 Nov 2022, 2:00 PM

The Abu Dhabi Police said on Tuesday that a road in the emirate would be closed "until further notice."

Earlier on Tuesday, an accident led to a fire on Sweihan road in the emirate. The crash "caused the two vehicles to catch fire", the Abu Dhabi Police said in a tweet, adding that authorities were working to put out the blaze at around 9.30am.

The fire has now been put out by the competent authorities, and Sweihan road has been closed from Al Shamkha Bridge to Al Falah Al Thani Bridge in both directions after the fire.

