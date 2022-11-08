Dubai: Vehicle on fire on Sheikh Zayed Road; warning issued

Police have asked motorists to exercise caution on the road

Photo for illustrative purposes only

Published: Tue 8 Nov 2022, 11:36 AM

A vehicle is on fire on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, police have tweeted. The vehicle is located after Al Safa Bridge.

Police have warned motorists of traffic on the road in the Abu Dhabi direction. They ask the public to exercise extra caution.

More to follow.