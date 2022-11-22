UAE: Police battle fire after truck collision in Abu Dhabi

At around 9.30am, the police said they were working to put out the fire with the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority

By Web Desk Published: Tue 22 Nov 2022, 9:42 AM Last updated: Tue 22 Nov 2022, 10:02 AM

A fire broke out on Sweihan Road in Abu Dhabi this morning after a truck collided with a car, the police said.

The crash "caused the two vehicles to catch fire", the Abu Dhabi Police said in a tweet, adding that authorities were working to put out the blaze at around 9.30am.

The accident took place before Al Shamkha Bridge in Abu Dhabi City.

The police have also urged the public to obtain information only from official sources.

