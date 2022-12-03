UAE: Police announce key road closure tomorrow

The vehicle for driving tests uses advanced systems for monitoring, directing and evaluating the performance of the learner
Authorities have announced the closure of certain key roads on Sunday, December 4.
Ajman Police have advised motorists to use alternate routes as the Ajman Cycling Tour is set to begin.
The roads will be closed temporarily from 6am till 11am, tomorrow.
The authority has also shared a map of the route that the cyclists will use.
The map shows that the cyclists' route will begin from Ajman Marsa and will go up until Al Zorah.
The circuit will also cross several landmarks like the fish market and Ajman City Centre.
