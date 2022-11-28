Ajman University commemorates UAE National Day

Published: Mon 28 Nov 2022, 11:50 AM Last updated: Mon 28 Nov 2022, 11:52 AM

Under the patronage of Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, Ajman University (AU) community members proudly celebrated the UAE’s 51st National Day on November 22 in a dazzling ceremony held at the Sheikh Zayed Center for conferences and exhibitions at AU’s campus.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation of the senior management, faculty and staff including Sheikh Majed Al Khatri, Dr Abdulhaq Al Nuaimi, vice-chancellor for advancement and communications; Dr Khaled Assaleh, vice-chancellor for academic affairs; Rabi Al Khofash, COO; Dr Mustahsan Mir, executive director of institutional planning and effectiveness; Dr Nahla Al Qasimi, dean of student services and Dr Mohamed Helal, director of student life, along with a large number of AU students.

The event which featured various performances, including folkloric music, started off with the national anthem played by a military band, followed by the traditional 'Youla Ensemble' dance, in addition to a theatrical play by the theatre club students, poetry recitations by the students Majed Al Khatri and Faisal Al Dehani, the traditional band performances by music club students and a cultural dance performance for the audience.

Al Qassimi said: “On this occasion, I extend my warmest congratulations to the wise leadership, government, citizens and residents of the UAE. I applaud our students for spreading the spirit of patriotism and pride among the audience present today. I also thank all heritage organisations and museums for displaying the originality and heritage of the UAE and the beautiful traditions represented in the Arabic Jalsa, and for sharing stories of Emirati history, Emirati cinema and handcrafts such as pearl-making, all displayed and revived during this joyful celebration. In addition to that, colleges participated to showcase the principles of the UAE such as tolerance, entrepreneurship, authenticity, creativity, giving, sustainability, innovation, security and safety. It was a beautiful event, in which we had everyone from all nationalities participate to celebrate this wonderful day.”

A key attraction at the event was the skillfully created model of an Emirati village that showcased life in the UAE in historic times and the prevailing culture. A photo gallery, a display of traditional artifacts, traditional Emirati food, and a band were all included in the historical village, which was created to help the audience gain an appreciation of the long-standing culture of the UAE.