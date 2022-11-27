Dubai: New road project, flyover ease traffic on key highway

Visitors will be ferried from Yas Mall Circuit parking lot to race track gates
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed improvements of Al Manama Street. The upgrade is part of the Dubai-Al Ain Road Improvement Project that opened in May 2022.
The project entailed the construction of a new traffic corridor linking Al-Meydan and Al-Manama Streets. It includes a four-lane (each direction) flyover crossing over Dubai – Al Ain Road and slip roads to link with the road.
The capacity on Al Manama Street has been increased by transforming the first three intersections with Aden Street, Sanaa Street and Nad Al Hamar Street into signalised surface junctions. It also involved increasing the number of traffic lanes to four in each direction up to the intersection with Nad Al Hamar Street, besides changing several traffic lanes on Aden Street. These improvements enhanced the road capacity to 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions, cut delay rates, and improved the traffic flow at intersections.
The project works also entailed upgrading the roundabout at the intersection of Al Manama Street with Nad Al Hamar Street to a signalised junction, designating a minimum of two lanes for left turns in all directions, and a free lane for right turns along with a minimum of three lanes to ensure a smooth traffic flow.
ALSO READ:
Visitors will be ferried from Yas Mall Circuit parking lot to race track gates
The event kicks-off on November 18 and will continue until March 18
The Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority fines violators 'because of the danger the practice poses to the safety of passengers'
Mobility Education Summit in Abu Dhabi gives visitors an opportunity to get familiar with smart technologies that improve driving training
The authority has now begun constructing networks in four new residential communities
The authority will also alter the timetable of 48 other routes from this month
Delay expected on Al Mustaqbal and Al Zaa’beel 2nd Street during Gulfood Manufacturing
80% payments are done through apps and SMS, says RTA as all parking machines are automated