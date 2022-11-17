Dubai: Traffic delays slashed to a minute on Al Qudra Road with new exits, signals

UAE: Planning to pay traffic fines in instalments? List of documents you need to apply for the service
If motorists have a significant amount of fines and are unable to pay them off in one go, they can avail of the option with no service charges
A set of improvements carried out on Dubai’s Al Qudra Road has boosted the traffic flow and reduced delays from seven minutes to just over a minute.
“These improvements resulted in reducing traffic congestion by over 300 per cent,” the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said on Thursday.
The improvements were carried on the stretch that links Arabian Ranches with the Dubai Studio City. Works included replacing roundabouts on Al Qudra Road with signalised junctions. Improvements were also carried out on the intersections from Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Roundabout up to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and vice-versa. Works included improving the entrances and exits to the Dubai Studio City and Arabian Ranches.
ALSO READ:
If motorists have a significant amount of fines and are unable to pay them off in one go, they can avail of the option with no service charges
Roads and Transport Authority will celebrate its 13th Public Transport Day on November 1, which coincides with the authority’s 17th anniversary
Services had been temporarily disrupted at two stations on the Red Line
The technology reduces the potential of human error incidents, by predicting behaviour that can threaten operational safety
Top officials from the police and RTA say this will help prevent traffic jams and save drivers’ time
Police offer several channels to pay penalties, including through app, website and physical customer service centres
RTA announces treasure hunt, competitions for Public Transport Day
235 surveillance cameras, 112 dynamic message signs help beat congestion on highways