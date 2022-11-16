Public transport in Dubai to be emission-free by 2050

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 16 Nov 2022, 6:59 PM Last updated: Wed 16 Nov 2022, 7:39 PM

Dubai has approved a roadmap to make public transport emission-free by 2050.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will accelerate its pace of adopting electric and hydrogen-powered buses, taxis and limousines.

This came as Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, chaired a meeting of the Executive Council.

