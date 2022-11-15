UAE is committed to its responsible role in energy markets: Sheikh Mohamed at G20 Summit in Bali

In his speech, Sheikh Mohamed said the Emirates believes that a balanced approach is the most successful in achieving sustainability

By WAM Published: Tue 15 Nov 2022, 5:05 PM

The UAE is committed to its responsible role in energy markets, including its priorities in the clean energy sector, UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, said while addressing attendees at the main session of the G20 Summit which started in Bali today.

Chaired by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, the 17th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit is a platform for world leaders and officials to engage in dialogue and address major global issues.

In his speech at the summit, Sheikh Mohamed began by thanking Indonesia for its presidency of the G20 and its efforts in leading and coordinating the group's work. He then conveyed his best wishes to India as it prepares to take over the presidency next year.

The President then turned to the topic of the session, which was titled 'Food and Energy Security,' stating, "We in the UAE believe that a balanced approach is the most successful in achieving sustainability.

"The UAE is committed to its responsible role in energy markets, including its priorities in the clean energy sector. We have reflected this commitment with investments worth $50 billion in clean energy in more than 40 countries around the world."

Sheikh Mohamed went on to explain that the UAE has established the Mangrove Climate Alliance in partnership with the Republic of Indonesia, as well as launching the Energy Transition Accelerator Financing (ETAF) platform in cooperation with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

He continued, "As a global economic hub, the UAE will continue its concerted efforts to ensure more resilient and sustainable food and medical supply chains.

"We are also committed to harnessing the UAE's global trade network, aviation capabilities, and advanced logistics facilities, to support food security initiatives and goals."

The President concluded by thanking the G20 delegates and stating that he was looking forward to welcoming them to the UAE next year during COP28.

The official delegation participating with the President of the UAE at the summit included Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; and Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure.