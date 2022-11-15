UAE President meets Saudi Arabia Crown Prince on sidelines of G20 summit

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed reviewed several issues of mutual interest with Mohammed bin Salman

Photo: Saudi Press Agency

Published: Tue 15 Nov 2022, 3:24 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia on the sidelines of the G20 summit today.

They met and exchanged friendly talks, reviewed brotherly relations and issues of mutual interest, a report by Saudi Press Agency said.

The meeting was also attended by the accompanying delegation from both countries.

ALSO READ: