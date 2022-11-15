UAE President meets Saudi Arabia Crown Prince on sidelines of G20 summit

He was also convicted of kidnapping Swati and sentenced to 10 years in prison
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia on the sidelines of the G20 summit today.
They met and exchanged friendly talks, reviewed brotherly relations and issues of mutual interest, a report by Saudi Press Agency said.
The meeting was also attended by the accompanying delegation from both countries.
