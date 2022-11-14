G20 summit: Sheikh Mohamed, Indonesia President explore bilateral relations

The two exchanged views on several regional and international issues of common concern

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and President Joko Widodo of Indonesia held talks aimed at further strengthening relations between the two countries. Their meeting came as part of the UAE President's working visit to Indonesia to participate in the G20 Leaders' Summit at the invitation of President Widodo.

During discussions at President Widodo's residence in the city of Solo, the two leaders reaffirmed the depth of UAE-Indonesia ties, and their shared wish to cement them further while advancing the sustainable development of both countries.

The two also exchanged views on several regional and international issues of common concern.

Their meeting touched on the significance of the issues to be discussed at the G20 Summit — namely, the complex challenges impacting global and regional development, stability and security.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed praised Indonesia's efforts in facilitating international dialogue during Indonesia's current presidency of the G20 group of nations.

Also present at the meeting were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court; and Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure.