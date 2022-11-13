UAE President to attend the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia

He said in his lawsuit that he paid Dh4,725 to the beauty clinic for the sessions
The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will attend the G20 Summit, which will take place in Bali, Indonesia on November 15 and 16, 2022.
Chaired by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, the 17th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit will welcome heads of state and government officials from the world's leading economies to address major global issues.
Taking to Twitter Sheikh Mohamed wrote that the Summit provides an important platform to discuss the opportunities and challenges facing the world today. He also said that the UAE is looking forward to engaging in constructive dialogue to support sustainable growth.
He wrote: "The G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia provides an important platform to discuss the opportunities and challenges facing the world today. The UAE looks forward to engaging in constructive dialogue to support sustainable growth and shared progress for all countries and their people."
The President will lead a high-level UAE delegation to participate in meetings and engagements throughout the two-day summit. Priority areas of discussion will be energy and food security, climate action, and sustainable development that enables nations and their people to grow and prosper.
The delegation accompanying Sheikh Mohamed during the visit will include Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; and Abdullah Salem Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Indonesia.
