Dubai: Al Qudra track named world's longest cycling path

Spanning 80.6km, it surpassed the previous Guinness record registered in 2020 for a 33km bicycle lane

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 22 Nov 2022, 4:44 PM Last updated: Tue 22 Nov 2022, 5:04 PM

Dubai has smashed another Guinness World Record with Al Qudra Cycling Track being declared 'longest continuous cycling path', the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Tuesday.

Spanning 80.6km, Al Qudra lane surpassed the previous world record registered in 2020 for a 33km cycling track.

A marble plaque inscribed with the achievement and the logos of RTA and the Guinness World Records was unveiled in a ceremony on Tuesday.

Maitha bin Adai, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency, said the feat was part of the authority's efforts to turn Dubai into a bicycle-friendly city, as envisioned by the emirate's Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

ALSO READ:

The total length of cycling lanes around the emirate stretched to about 542km in the first quarter of the year, Bin Adai said. The RTA is planning to expand it to 819km by the end of 2026.

“Besides being the longest cycling path globally, Al Qudra track is designed according to top safety and security standards. The track is fitted with relevant signboards and ground markings. It passes across extensive sand dunes and lakes that render it attractive and liked by cycling professionals and enthusiasts globally," Bin Adai said.

The track runs over wide parts of Al Qudra area, which spans about 188 square kilometres.

“This continuous cycling track has sub-tracks that extend 135 km along with the original track. It is equipped with emergency call phones distributed over 30 points along the lane, in addition to shaded places with seats, restaurants, and toilets as well as bike rental shops."

Those cycling on the lane also enjoy captivating desert sceneries that have become one of the best camping destinations in the country.

ALSO READ: