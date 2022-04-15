Abu Dhabi Police set up new speed signs to warn motorists of fog, hazardous weather conditions

Illuminated 80 km/h speed limit signs will be activated during rain, strong winds, sandstorms

By Wam Published: Fri 15 Apr 2022, 10:21 PM

The Abu Dhabi Police have installed illuminated e-panels and signage across the emirate to remind motorists of posted speed limits under unstable weather conditions.

Flashing 80 km/h speed limit signs will be activated during rain, strong winds, sandstorms, and heavy fog to warn motorists to keep safe distance, according to a statement by Abu Dhabi Police.

The police have urged motorists to comply with the speed limits during hazardous climate conditions, and called for regularly following up on weather forecasts and adhere to relevant preventative measures.