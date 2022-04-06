Ramadan in UAE: Police urge motorists to avoid parking randomly during Taraweeh prayers

Ramadan 2022: Makkah's Grand Mosque opens more than 100 doors to ease entry, exit of worshippers
According to the authorities, the new doors will help manage the rush, and avoid cases of suffocation and overcrowding
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The Abu Dhabi Police have called on motorists to abide by traffic rules during the holy month of Ramadan and avoid randomly parking their vehicles in front of mosques during Taraweeh prayers.
Authorities have urged drivers to avoid committing violations by parking their vehicles in an irresponsible manner which obstructs the flow of traffic at the entrance and exit of mosques.
The Directorate of Traffic and Patrols called on the police department to intensify traffic patrols during the holy month.
Police pointed out that random parking of vehicles causes traffic disruptions and bottle necks. Citizens and residents have also raised their concern about this practice by motorists during prayer times.
