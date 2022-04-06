Ramadan in UAE: Police urge motorists to avoid parking randomly during Taraweeh prayers

Vehicles obstruct flow of traffic when they park in front of mosques

The Abu Dhabi Police have called on motorists to abide by traffic rules during the holy month of Ramadan and avoid randomly parking their vehicles in front of mosques during Taraweeh prayers.

Authorities have urged drivers to avoid committing violations by parking their vehicles in an irresponsible manner which obstructs the flow of traffic at the entrance and exit of mosques.

The Directorate of Traffic and Patrols called on the police department to intensify traffic patrols during the holy month.

Police pointed out that random parking of vehicles causes traffic disruptions and bottle necks. Citizens and residents have also raised their concern about this practice by motorists during prayer times.