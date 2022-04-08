Abu Dhabi Police share video to highlight dangers of sudden lane changing

Authorities urge motorists to adhere to lane discipline

By Web Desk Published: Fri 8 Apr 2022, 9:42 PM

The Abu Dhabi Police on Friday shared a video of road accidents caused by sudden lane changes.

In a new road safety video message shared on social media, the police highlighted the dangers of motorists swerving their vehicles or suddenly changing lanes.

The authorities have time and again come up with traffic awareness campaigns to make the roads safe for motorists.

The police in cooperation with the Monitoring and Control Centre, shared a video clip showing a driver committing a traffic violation by suddenly overtaking a vehicle, without maintaining a safe distance and causing the other vehicle to crash.

The Abu Dhabi Police’s campaign focuses on the importance of adhering to the designated and mandatory lane for vehicles, not overtaking outside the permitted areas, and fully adhering to the prescribed speeds within the framework of the strategic priority to make roads safer and enhance compliance with the traffic law.