Abu Dhabi Police share video to highlight dangers of sudden lane changing

The 'Be a Real Hero' campaign aims to raise funds for charities in the GCC and encourage recycling of electronic waste
UAE1 day ago
The Abu Dhabi Police on Friday shared a video of road accidents caused by sudden lane changes.
In a new road safety video message shared on social media, the police highlighted the dangers of motorists swerving their vehicles or suddenly changing lanes.
The authorities have time and again come up with traffic awareness campaigns to make the roads safe for motorists.
The police in cooperation with the Monitoring and Control Centre, shared a video clip showing a driver committing a traffic violation by suddenly overtaking a vehicle, without maintaining a safe distance and causing the other vehicle to crash.
ALSO READ:
The Abu Dhabi Police’s campaign focuses on the importance of adhering to the designated and mandatory lane for vehicles, not overtaking outside the permitted areas, and fully adhering to the prescribed speeds within the framework of the strategic priority to make roads safer and enhance compliance with the traffic law.
The 'Be a Real Hero' campaign aims to raise funds for charities in the GCC and encourage recycling of electronic waste
UAE1 day ago
Customers have been advised not to consume the product
UAE1 day ago
He was awarded with a certificate of appreciation to encourage such acts of honesty among children
UAE1 day ago
The vehicle was reportedly purchased for Rs12,000 in the 1950s
UAE1 day ago
Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, the Emirati Permanent Representative to the UN, said the allegations were 'of the utmost gravity'
UAE1 day ago
Leaders discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation in various fields
UAE1 day ago
They also talk about how Islam has consolidated these values
UAE2 days ago
The ranking evaluates over 2,200 hospitals from 27 countries around the world
UAE2 days ago