UAE: Dh400 fine for sudden lane changes, police warn motorists

New campaign launched to keep drivers safer

Wed 2 Mar 2022

Abu Dhabi Police’s new road safety message urges drivers to refrain from swerving or sudden lane change as traffic authorities across the UAE launched a campaign to keep the motorists safe.

The Abu Dhabi Police’s campaign focuses on the importance of adhering to the designated and mandatory lane for vehicles, not overtaking outside the permitted areas, and fully adhering to the prescribed speeds within the framework of the strategic priority to make roads safer and enhance compliance with the traffic law.

Last month, Abu Dhabi Police announced that new smart cameras and radars were activated on various roads across the emirate to detect motorists who change lanes at traffic light-controlled intersections or turn from the wrong lane.

The fine for sudden change of lanes without using indicators is Dh400.

Police in January reported that 16,378 motorists were fined on Abu Dhabi roads during 2021 for not using indicators or turn signals while changing lanes.

Brigadier General Muhammad Dhahi Al Humairi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate at Abu Dhabi Police, explained that their new campaign focuses on educating road users and the community about the common violations and wrong behaviours committed by some motorists. The messages also include the sudden change of lanes and turning from wrong lanes, which poses a threat to other road users' safety.

He warned that changing lanes without warning was hazardous and urged drivers to approach traffic junctions with caution.

"The sudden change of lane, especially when approaching traffic lights, is a dangerous behaviour, which compromises the safety of the driver and puts his life and the lives of other motorists at risk," said Al Humairi.

Police also urged drivers to use the turn signals in a timely manner while changing lanes or altering direction and turning them off at the appropriate time to avoid traffic accidents resulting from deviating from the road without alerting other vehicles.

Not using indicators, according to police, leads to a serious risk of accident for the offending vehicle and other road users.

Officers explained that changing lanes or altering direction without using the turn signals or indicators, whether from right to left and vice versa, or when turning, distracts the driver behind or the one occupying other lanes which may lead to collisions, especially if the motorist is speeding and unable to break or avoid the vehicle in front of them.

According to police, it was crucial for drivers to use the indicators or turn signals whenever it's required as they are important in traffic accident prevention as the language of the road between drivers.

