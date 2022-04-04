UAE: New radars installed to monitor pedestrian crossing violations

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 4 Apr 2022, 2:13 PM Last updated: Mon 4 Apr 2022, 2:17 PM

New radars powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) have been activated at various roads in Abu Dhabi to monitor and catch motorists who do not stop at pedestrian crossings.

In a new video shared on various social media platforms, Abu Dhabi Police said the smart radar system has been activated to control violations committed by drivers and jaywalkers to reduce pedestrian run-overs in Abu Dhabi.

According to the police, the smart system, named 'Hather' (Be Careful), aims to alert drivers to adhere to traffic rules and prioritise pedestrians crossing from designated areas for their safety.

After a successful pilot phase, the authorities said it was currently studying the new smart system near schools and commercial centres in Abu Dhabi.

Officers said that the new radars detected several violating vehicles during the pilot phase and sent only instructive messages to drivers informing them about the importance of stopping completely when pedestrians are crossing the roads in the designated areas.

Motorists will be fined Dh500 and awarded six black points for not giving way to pedestrians.

"Drivers should also comply with traffic signals and drive at appropriate speeds, which might be well below the speed limit in the vicinity of pedestrians and crossings," said police.

Last year, Abu Dhabi Police introduced new smart radars to detect jaywalkers and drivers who don't stop at pedestrian crossings.

The authorities have also called on pedestrians to use footbridges and tunnels while crossing roads, and to follow the pedestrian traffic lights at intersections that work in conjunction with traffic lights to regulate the traffic flow.

Police said crossing from non-designated areas is one of the leading causes of run-over accidents and people should be deterred from the dangerous act, which is punishable by the law.

Jaywalking invites a fine of Dh400.

Last year, 48,000 pedestrians were fined after police caught them crossing from non-designated spots or not using the zebra crossings on Abu Dhabi roads.

