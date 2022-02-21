UAE: New traffic cameras installed at two intersections in Ras Al Khaimah

New traffic surveillance cameras will monitor drivers speeding, jumping red lights and breaking lane rules

Photo: Supplied

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 21 Feb 2022, 8:15 PM Last updated: Mon 21 Feb 2022, 8:21 PM

New traffic surveillance cameras have been installed to catch violators for speeding, jumping a red light and not following mandatory lane rules.

Due to an increase in traffic offences at the Awafi bridge intersection and Al Hadaf (Target) intersection, Ras Al Khaimah Police have activated new cameras in these two locations.

Police on Monday said the new cameras have been installed to ensure the safety of motorists.

Drivers not following these rules will be slapped with a fine of Dh1,000 and will receive 12 black points. The vehicle will be impounded for a whole month.

Top official at Ras Al Khaimah police said that the Traffic and Patrols Department has taken the action in coordination with the Department of Electronic Services of Ras Al Khaimah Police to ensure motorists' safety.

He added the step is also a part of a series of smart systems adopted by Ras Al Khaimah to support the security monitoring project within the framework of the smart city system.

ALSO READ:

The official confirmed that Ras Al Khaimah Police is working hard to control road security and to control violators of traffic laws.

The official urged drivers to follow the speed limit on the roads. Over speeding and reckless driving endangers the life of the driver and others.

The cameras have been activated in these intersections that require speed control to reduce the rate of injuries and deaths due to fatal traffic accidents.