Video: Nearly 3,000 drivers jump red lights in Abu Dhabi; Dh50,000 fine warning issued

Police have urged drivers to pay attention to the road

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 11 Feb 2022, 5:58 PM Last updated: Fri 11 Feb 2022, 6:23 PM

Nearly 3,000 motorists were fined on Abu Dhabi roads during last year for jumping the red light signal, according to traffic authorities.

Abu Dhabi Police said on Friday that the 2,850 traffic law offenders were caught by the high-tech cameras spread on various roads of the Capital.

Police investigations suggested that most drivers were jumping red lights because they were speeding or because they weren't paying attention to the road. According to police, jumping a red light is one of the most dangerous traffic violations, as proven by the deaths and serious injuries that occur.

The force said jumping the red light almost always leads to collisions with vehicles coming from other directions, often opposite or perpendicular.

"Drivers usually increase speed while approaching the traffic lights so they can cross before it turns red. They overlook moving cars on other sides," said a police officer.

The fine for jumping red signal is Dh1,000 and 12 black points will be added to the driver's licence, and the car will be confiscated for 30 days.

According to Law No. (5) of 2020 regarding vehicle seizure in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the driver will also have to pay Dh50,000 to have their car released and their driving licenses will be withdrawn from them for a period of six months.

Police has urged drivers to avoid going through a traffic light when it turns amber, as it also poses a risk for other cars.

The officers confirmed that traffic cameras and radars operate at all times of the day and will catch those violating the laws.

