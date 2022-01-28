Dubai: 9 traffic violations that will earn you a Dh3,000 fine, other penalties

A lowdown of road safety norms that drivers need to know

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 28 Jan 2022, 8:51 AM Last updated: Fri 28 Jan 2022, 8:54 AM

Several traffic violations could get motorists in the UAE slapped with a fine of Dh3,000 or more.

According to the Roads and Transport Authority, major infractions could also result in black points on a driver's license and up to a year of vehicle impoundment.

ALSO READ:

The UAE Unified Federal Traffic Law stipulates the following penalties for motorists' violations in Dubai:

1. Exceeding maximum speed limit of 80 kilometres per hour for a light vehicle: Dh3,000 + 23 black traffic points + vehicle to be impounded for 60 days and licence to be suspended for a similar period

2. Driving a vehicle without a valid number plate for a light vehicle: Dh3,000 + 23 black traffic points + vehicle to be impounded for 90 days

3. Driving a heavy vehicle that may cause risk to the driver and others: Dh3,000 + licence to be suspended for a year

4. Heavy vehicle that jumps the red light: Dh3,000 + licence to be suspended for a year

5. Heavy vehicle causes accidents: Dh3,000 + licence to be suspended for a year

6. Driving a leisure bike with three or more wheels: Dh3,000 + 90 black traffic points

7. Failure to hand over licence after maximum black traffic points are accrued following third violation: Dh3,000

8. If a truck doesn't cover its load: Dh3,000

9. If loads spill on the road from a heavy vehicle: Dh3,000