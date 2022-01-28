Dubai: 9 traffic violations that will earn you a Dh3,000 fine, other penalties

Application aims to save time and effort by accelerating the completion of drivers' transactions electronically
Several traffic violations could get motorists in the UAE slapped with a fine of Dh3,000 or more.
According to the Roads and Transport Authority, major infractions could also result in black points on a driver's license and up to a year of vehicle impoundment.
The UAE Unified Federal Traffic Law stipulates the following penalties for motorists' violations in Dubai:
1. Exceeding maximum speed limit of 80 kilometres per hour for a light vehicle: Dh3,000 + 23 black traffic points + vehicle to be impounded for 60 days and licence to be suspended for a similar period
2. Driving a vehicle without a valid number plate for a light vehicle: Dh3,000 + 23 black traffic points + vehicle to be impounded for 90 days
3. Driving a heavy vehicle that may cause risk to the driver and others: Dh3,000 + licence to be suspended for a year
4. Heavy vehicle that jumps the red light: Dh3,000 + licence to be suspended for a year
5. Heavy vehicle causes accidents: Dh3,000 + licence to be suspended for a year
6. Driving a leisure bike with three or more wheels: Dh3,000 + 90 black traffic points
7. Failure to hand over licence after maximum black traffic points are accrued following third violation: Dh3,000
8. If a truck doesn't cover its load: Dh3,000
9. If loads spill on the road from a heavy vehicle: Dh3,000
