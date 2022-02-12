UAE: 16 traffic violations that could earn you a fine of up to Dh50,000

Other penalties include a 30-day vehicle confiscation and traffic black points

Published: Sat 12 Feb 2022

Abu Dhabi recently slapped 3,000 motorists with a Dh1,000 fine and 12 black points for jumping a red signal. The violation also earns the offender a 30-day car confiscation.

While laws and penalties apply similarly to all the emirates under the UAE’s amended federal traffic law, effective since 2017, there may be a slight difference depending on the nature of violation in the respective emirate and the relevant authority in charge.

For example, Abu Dhabi Police; Sharjah Police or Sharjah Municipality; and Dubai Police, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) or Dubai Municipality may issue different penalties.

Here’s a list of traffic violations to be aware of:

1. Not giving way to emergency, ambulance, police and official convoy vehicles: While the law stipulates that the violation earns offenders Dh1,000 fine and six black points, the Ministry of Interior increased the penalty to Dh3,000, six black points, and a one-month confiscation since July 2019. The violation applies to all the emirates.

2. Not giving way vehicles on the left lane: Dh400 fine

3. Littering while driving (including cigarette butts): Dh1,000 fine and six black points

4. Jumping a red light: Dh1,000 fine, 12 black points and a 30-day vehicle confiscation. In Abu Dhabi, motorists have to pay a Dh50,000 to release their vehicles. Failure to pay the fine within three months will result in its auctioning.

5. Changing lanes without indicating: Dh400 fine

6. Jaywalking: Dh400 fine

7. Driving in a way that endangers civilians: Dh2,000 fine, 23 black points and 60-day vehicle confiscation

8. Using phones on the road: Dh800 fine and 4 black points

9. Sudden swerving: Dh1,000 fine and four black points

10. Sudden stop on the road: Dh1,000 fine and six black points

11. Reversing in a dangerous way: Dh500 fine and four black points

12. Entering the road without ensuring it is clear: Dh400 fine and four black points

13. Making a U turn from undesignated areas: Dh500 fine and four black points

14. Overtaking from the road shoulder: Dh1,000 fine and six black points

15. Driving at night or in fog without lights: Dh500 fine and four black points

16. Driving a vehicle without insurance: Dh500 fine, four black points and 7-day confiscation

