UAE: 16 traffic violations that could earn you a fine of up to Dh50,000

Abu Dhabi recently slapped 3,000 motorists with a Dh1,000 fine and 12 black points for jumping a red signal. The violation also earns the offender a 30-day car confiscation.
While laws and penalties apply similarly to all the emirates under the UAE’s amended federal traffic law, effective since 2017, there may be a slight difference depending on the nature of violation in the respective emirate and the relevant authority in charge.
For example, Abu Dhabi Police; Sharjah Police or Sharjah Municipality; and Dubai Police, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) or Dubai Municipality may issue different penalties.
1. Not giving way to emergency, ambulance, police and official convoy vehicles: While the law stipulates that the violation earns offenders Dh1,000 fine and six black points, the Ministry of Interior increased the penalty to Dh3,000, six black points, and a one-month confiscation since July 2019. The violation applies to all the emirates.
2. Not giving way vehicles on the left lane: Dh400 fine
3. Littering while driving (including cigarette butts): Dh1,000 fine and six black points
4. Jumping a red light: Dh1,000 fine, 12 black points and a 30-day vehicle confiscation. In Abu Dhabi, motorists have to pay a Dh50,000 to release their vehicles. Failure to pay the fine within three months will result in its auctioning.
5. Changing lanes without indicating: Dh400 fine
6. Jaywalking: Dh400 fine
7. Driving in a way that endangers civilians: Dh2,000 fine, 23 black points and 60-day vehicle confiscation
8. Using phones on the road: Dh800 fine and 4 black points
9. Sudden swerving: Dh1,000 fine and four black points
10. Sudden stop on the road: Dh1,000 fine and six black points
11. Reversing in a dangerous way: Dh500 fine and four black points
12. Entering the road without ensuring it is clear: Dh400 fine and four black points
13. Making a U turn from undesignated areas: Dh500 fine and four black points
14. Overtaking from the road shoulder: Dh1,000 fine and six black points
15. Driving at night or in fog without lights: Dh500 fine and four black points
16. Driving a vehicle without insurance: Dh500 fine, four black points and 7-day confiscation
