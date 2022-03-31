Ramadan in UAE: Heavy duty vehicles banned during peak hours in Abu Dhabi

Buses carrying more than 50 passengers also banned

By Wam Published: Thu 31 Mar 2022, 7:56 PM Last updated: Thu 31 Mar 2022, 7:57 PM

Abu Dhabi Police have announced that heavy duty trucks, lorries, and buses carrying more than 50 passengers will be banned on Abu Dhabi and Al Ain roads between 8am and 10am, and from 2pm to 4pm throughout Ramadan.

The decision was made to enable tje smooth flow of traffic, and reduce accidents caused by heavy duty vehicles during the holy month.

The police have urged drivers of heavy duty trucks to adhere to this schedule and to contribute to making the emirate's road safer during the holy month.