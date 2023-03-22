Australia wins third ODI to clinch series against India

Chasing 270, India were bowled out for 248

Wed 22 Mar 2023

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa took four wickets as Australia beat India by 21 runs to clinch the three-match one-day international series 2-1 on Wednesday.

Electing to bat, Australia could not capitalise on a strong start and were bowled out for 269 in 49 overs on a slow track at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Their bowlers, led by Zampa, did an excellent job defending the total and bowled out India for 248 in 49.1 overs as Australia exacted a modicum of revenge after losing the four-Test series 2-1.

While Zampa was the pick of the Australia bowlers, left-arm spinner Ashton Agar turned the match on its head by removing Virat Kohli, whose 54 was the highest score by a batsman from either side, and Suryakumar Yadav in successive deliveries.

For the hosts, Hardik Pandya claimed bowling figures of 3-44 and made a run-a-ball 40 but it was not enough to avoid India's first series loss on home soil since Aaron Finch's Australia beat them in 2019.

