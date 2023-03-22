Australia wins third ODI to clinch series against India

Barca has been charged with corruption by Spanish prosecutors for payments between 2001 and 2018 to the company of former refereeing chief Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, totalling around $7.8 million
Leg-spinner Adam Zampa took four wickets as Australia beat India by 21 runs to clinch the three-match one-day international series 2-1 on Wednesday.
Electing to bat, Australia could not capitalise on a strong start and were bowled out for 269 in 49 overs on a slow track at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Their bowlers, led by Zampa, did an excellent job defending the total and bowled out India for 248 in 49.1 overs as Australia exacted a modicum of revenge after losing the four-Test series 2-1.
While Zampa was the pick of the Australia bowlers, left-arm spinner Ashton Agar turned the match on its head by removing Virat Kohli, whose 54 was the highest score by a batsman from either side, and Suryakumar Yadav in successive deliveries.
For the hosts, Hardik Pandya claimed bowling figures of 3-44 and made a run-a-ball 40 but it was not enough to avoid India's first series loss on home soil since Aaron Finch's Australia beat them in 2019.
The U.S. currently bars unvaccinated foreigners from entry into the country, a policy that is expected to be lifted when the government ends its Covid-19 emergency declarations on May 11
With the video assistant referee system (VAR) not operated in second-tier games, Mohamed Farouk had to use the phone of a crowd member during the match between Suez and Al Nasr
The WTA and ATP tours have barred players from Russia and its ally Belarus from competing under their national flags, but insist that individual athletes have a right to compete
Lahore will take on Multan Sultans in the final on Saturday in a repeat of last year's title match
The double world champion showed no ill effects of a stomach bug to top the timesheets
The Afghans take on Pakistan in a three-match T20 series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium
In a tricky chase, India was in trouble at 39-4 before Rahul stayed calm and put on key partnerships including an unbeaten 108-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja, to achieve victory in 39.5 overs