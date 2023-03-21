Robin Singh's stint as UAE head coach ends

Lahore will take on Multan Sultans in the final on Saturday in a repeat of last year's title match
Robin Singh's stint as the UAE head coach and the Director of Cricket at the Emirates Cricket Board has ended, the country's cricket board said on Tuesday.
The former India all-rounder joined the Emirates Cricket Board in February 2020.
Former Pakistan player Mudassar Nazar will be the caretaker coach for the senior national team in Namibia where the UAE will take part in a qualifying tournament for the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup.
"Robin Singh's stint has ended and Mudassar Nazar will take over the reins for the tournament in Namibia. The ECB will start the hiring process for a new coach in the coming days," the Emirates Cricket Board said on Tuesday.
Singh accepted the offer to become the Emirates Cricket Board's Director of Cricket and the head coach of the senior men's team in February, 2020.
During his tenure, the UAE qualified for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia where they recorded a historic win over Namibia.
The UAE Under-19 team also won the Plate Division title at the 2022 Under-19 World Cup in the West Indies.
Singh, 59, played 136 one-day internationals and one Test match for India during his playing career.
ALSO READ:
Lahore will take on Multan Sultans in the final on Saturday in a repeat of last year's title match
The double world champion showed no ill effects of a stomach bug to top the timesheets
The Afghans take on Pakistan in a three-match T20 series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium
In a tricky chase, India was in trouble at 39-4 before Rahul stayed calm and put on key partnerships including an unbeaten 108-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja, to achieve victory in 39.5 overs
Portugal will face Liechtenstein on March 23 in Lisbon before travelling to Luxembourg on March 26
The British billionaire and Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani have made offers to buy the Premier League club
Serie A leaders Napoli take on AC Milan in an all-Italian showdown and Inter Milan face Portuguese league leaders Benfica
Australia regained the Ashes in England in 2019 under Paine's leadership, in what was otherwise a turbulent period for the Test side