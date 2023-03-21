Robin Singh's stint as UAE head coach ends

During his tenure, the UAE qualified for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia where they recorded a historic win over Namibia

Robin Singh's stint as the UAE head coach and the Director of Cricket at the Emirates Cricket Board has ended, the country's cricket board said on Tuesday.

The former India all-rounder joined the Emirates Cricket Board in February 2020.

Former Pakistan player Mudassar Nazar will be the caretaker coach for the senior national team in Namibia where the UAE will take part in a qualifying tournament for the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup.

"Robin Singh's stint has ended and Mudassar Nazar will take over the reins for the tournament in Namibia. The ECB will start the hiring process for a new coach in the coming days," the Emirates Cricket Board said on Tuesday.

Singh accepted the offer to become the Emirates Cricket Board's Director of Cricket and the head coach of the senior men's team in February, 2020.

The UAE Under-19 team also won the Plate Division title at the 2022 Under-19 World Cup in the West Indies.

Singh, 59, played 136 one-day internationals and one Test match for India during his playing career.

