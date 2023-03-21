UAE: Rashid Khan to lead strong Afghanistan squad for Pakistan series

The double world champion showed no ill effects of a stomach bug to top the timesheets
Wily spinner Rashid Khan will lead a strong 17-man Afghanistan squad in the Twenty20 international series against Pakistan starting in Sharjah this week, selectors announced Tuesday.
The three-match series, the first bilateral between the neighbours, will be played in Sharjah on March 24, 26 and 27.
Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) chief executive Naseeb Khan said the best available players had been chosen.
"Our team has been working hard in training camp and selectors have selected the best available players for the series," he said in a press release.
"I am confident that our team will perform at their best and make our nation proud."
Former captain Mohammad Nabi, who stepped down after the Twenty20 World Cup in November, is also part of the squad.
Dashing opener Hazratullah Zazai and middle-order batter Rahmat Shah have been dropped from the squad.
Left-handed opener Sediqullah Atal has been added, and could make his debut for Afghanistan in the series.
Squad: Rashid Khan (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Sediqullah Atal, Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq.
ALSO READ:
The double world champion showed no ill effects of a stomach bug to top the timesheets
The Afghans take on Pakistan in a three-match T20 series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium
In a tricky chase, India was in trouble at 39-4 before Rahul stayed calm and put on key partnerships including an unbeaten 108-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja, to achieve victory in 39.5 overs
Portugal will face Liechtenstein on March 23 in Lisbon before travelling to Luxembourg on March 26
The British billionaire and Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani have made offers to buy the Premier League club
Serie A leaders Napoli take on AC Milan in an all-Italian showdown and Inter Milan face Portuguese league leaders Benfica
Australia regained the Ashes in England in 2019 under Paine's leadership, in what was otherwise a turbulent period for the Test side
The 54-year-old had been on the elite panel since its inception in 2002, and officiated in a record 144 Test matches, 222 one-day internationals and 69 Twenty20s