Record 131 runners for Saturday's Dubai World Cup meeting

It is numerically the biggest meeting in the event's history with horses coming from all corners of the globe

Frankie Dettori rides Country Grammer to victory in the Dubai World Cup. — Photo by M. Sajjad

by Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Mon 20 Mar 2023, 10:23 PM

As many as 131 horses including 15 in the $12 million Dubai World Cup Cup will be seen in action at Saturday’s 27th edition of the most famous race meeting in the world.

It is numerically the biggest meeting in the event’s history with horses coming from all corners of the globe.

Four of the nine races on the card will be contested by a maximum field of 16 runners, which speaks volumes for the progress and popularity of the Meydan fixture.

The $5 million G1 Dubai Turf (1800m), $1 million G1 Al Quoz Sprint (1000m), $1 million G2 Dubai Gold Cup (3200m) and the $1 million G1 Dubai Kahayla Classic for Purebred Arabians (2000m) have all been filled to the brim.

Super Corinto, an Argentine-bred Group 1 winner in Chile, is the latest edition to the Dubai World Cup, which will be contested by 15 runners, the second largest in the event’s history.

According to the latest international odds Country Grammer, winner of the race twelve months ago, heads the market at 11/4 with Algiers, winner of two rounds of the Al Maktoum Challenge a 7/2 chances.

Saudi Cup victory Panthalassa is 8/1 third choice.