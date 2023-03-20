Record 131 runners for Saturday's Dubai World Cup meeting

The double world champion showed no ill effects of a stomach bug to top the timesheets
As many as 131 horses including 15 in the $12 million Dubai World Cup Cup will be seen in action at Saturday’s 27th edition of the most famous race meeting in the world.
It is numerically the biggest meeting in the event’s history with horses coming from all corners of the globe.
Four of the nine races on the card will be contested by a maximum field of 16 runners, which speaks volumes for the progress and popularity of the Meydan fixture.
The $5 million G1 Dubai Turf (1800m), $1 million G1 Al Quoz Sprint (1000m), $1 million G2 Dubai Gold Cup (3200m) and the $1 million G1 Dubai Kahayla Classic for Purebred Arabians (2000m) have all been filled to the brim.
Super Corinto, an Argentine-bred Group 1 winner in Chile, is the latest edition to the Dubai World Cup, which will be contested by 15 runners, the second largest in the event’s history.
According to the latest international odds Country Grammer, winner of the race twelve months ago, heads the market at 11/4 with Algiers, winner of two rounds of the Al Maktoum Challenge a 7/2 chances.
Saudi Cup victory Panthalassa is 8/1 third choice.
The double world champion showed no ill effects of a stomach bug to top the timesheets
The Afghans take on Pakistan in a three-match T20 series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium
In a tricky chase, India was in trouble at 39-4 before Rahul stayed calm and put on key partnerships including an unbeaten 108-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja, to achieve victory in 39.5 overs
Portugal will face Liechtenstein on March 23 in Lisbon before travelling to Luxembourg on March 26
The British billionaire and Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani have made offers to buy the Premier League club
Serie A leaders Napoli take on AC Milan in an all-Italian showdown and Inter Milan face Portuguese league leaders Benfica
Australia regained the Ashes in England in 2019 under Paine's leadership, in what was otherwise a turbulent period for the Test side
The 54-year-old had been on the elite panel since its inception in 2002, and officiated in a record 144 Test matches, 222 one-day internationals and 69 Twenty20s