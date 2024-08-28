Team Abu Dhabi's Rashed Al Qemzi aims to regain lead

Team Abu Dhabi's Rashed Al Qemzi. — Supplied photo

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 4:57 PM

Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Qemzi is in a hurry to regain the lead in the 2024 UIM F2 World Championship and says he will settle for nothing less than victory in the Grand Prix of Italy at the weekend.

The four-time F2 world champion is aiming for a repeat of his win at San Nazzaro last year as he looks to wipe out the four-point advantage held by Lithuania’s Edgaras Riabko following his third place on home territory in the previous round less than a fortnight ago.

Victory in Klaipėda put Sweden’s Mathilda Wiberg level on points with Al Qemzi, who recognizes that he may face his biggest test of the championship yet as he pursues a record fifth F2 world crown, but remains confident that he can prevail.

“There’s only one strategy for San Nazzaro, and that’s to go for first place,” said the Emirati driver. “I’m sure I can win there again. It’s my favourite place for testing, and I’m going to give it everything I’ve got.

“It’s going to be tough to take the championship. Riabko is going for it and Mathilda is very fast as well. I wasn’t surprised to see her win in Lithuania. But I want the title and I believe in myself.”