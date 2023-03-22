Third golden duck for India's T20 sensation Suryakumar Yadav

Barca has been charged with corruption by Spanish prosecutors for payments between 2001 and 2018 to the company of former refereeing chief Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, totalling around $7.8 million
The world's top-rated Twenty20 batter, India's Suryakumar Yadav, suffered his third consecutive golden duck on Wednesday in a thrilling third and final one-day international against Australia.
The explosive Yadav is known as a 360-degree player for his ability to play all around the ground in the shortest white-ball format but he is yet to establish himself in the 50-over game.
Yadav was bowled first ball by Ashton Agar in the 36th over of India's chase in the final ODI. That left the hosts reeling at 185-6 with a target of 270 to win the match in Chennai.
The 32-year-old was leg-before to Mitchell Starc in the first and second matches of the series -- on both occasions also on the first delivery of his innings.
India skipper Rohit Sharma has backed Yadav as an important prospect for the ODI World Cup in India later this year.
The U.S. currently bars unvaccinated foreigners from entry into the country, a policy that is expected to be lifted when the government ends its Covid-19 emergency declarations on May 11
With the video assistant referee system (VAR) not operated in second-tier games, Mohamed Farouk had to use the phone of a crowd member during the match between Suez and Al Nasr
The WTA and ATP tours have barred players from Russia and its ally Belarus from competing under their national flags, but insist that individual athletes have a right to compete
Lahore will take on Multan Sultans in the final on Saturday in a repeat of last year's title match
The double world champion showed no ill effects of a stomach bug to top the timesheets
The Afghans take on Pakistan in a three-match T20 series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium
In a tricky chase, India was in trouble at 39-4 before Rahul stayed calm and put on key partnerships including an unbeaten 108-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja, to achieve victory in 39.5 overs