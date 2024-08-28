Jeev's India Legends Diary: 'I can feel the players' excitement as we all look forward to the tournament's start'

The HSBC India Legends Championship hosted by Jeev Milkha Singh is also sanctioned by the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) . - Photo Instagram

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 9:10 PM

It’s day two of my week hosting the $500,000 HSBC India Legends at Championship Jaypee Greens Golf Club.

Yesterday was packed with media duties, which went really well. The Indian media are incredibly supportive of big sporting events, especially when there's local participation, as there is this week in Delhi.

Today, I made sure to get some time on the range and work on my putting - I can’t lose sight of why I’m here.

I did not play in the Pro-Am, but I was involved in both the Pro-Am prize presentation and tomorrow’s Pro-Am – as well as tonight’s Tournament Welcome Dinner where I will address the gathering of elite veteran golfers, officials and guests.

Jyothi Randhawa, Michael Campbell and Jeev. - Photo Instagram

It is great to catch up with all my fellow players – I had a nice conversation with Welsh golfer Mark Mouland. He stayed in Dubai for a few days after the Zambia Golf Legends Championship in Africa before coming to Delhi, which was a free week.

Mark told me it was pretty hot in Dubai, no surprise there. But he still managed some decent practice at Emirates Golf Club and even checked out TOPGOLF.

A big thank you to Chris May, CEO of Dubai Golf, for hosting one of my senior buddies. Thank you, Chris!

I still can’t comment on the golf course here at Jaypee Greens as I haven’t seen it yet, but the players have been speaking highly of it. I’ll wait until Thursday’s Pro-Am to see it for myself.

Jaypee Greens, Greater Noida Golf Course is the only Greg Norman designed golf course in India. - Photo Instagram

I had some time today to check out the level of competition in the field this week. It’s impressive to see so many Legends Tour winners among the 64 players. This includes six event winners from this season and a Major champion, Michael Campbell from New Zealand, who won the 2005 US Open at Pinehurst.

I’m particularly excited to see how my fellow Indian golfers perform against the best on the Legends Tour this week.

It’s a great opportunity for them to showcase their skills. There are nine Indian players on the field, including Jyoti Randhawa and myself. Jyoti won the Legends Qualifying School in January in Belek, Turkey, where only five cards were up for grabs across two stages.

Jyoti secured the top spot—proving just how tough it is to earn a place in professional golf these days, no matter where or when you're competing. He’s definitely earned his spot here.

The other Indian golfers in the field are Mukesh Kumar, Digvijay Singh, Harmeet Kahlon, and Vijay Kumar - all past winners on the Asian Tour - along with Amandeep Johl, Vishal Singh, and Sanjay Kumar.

This week marks event number 11 out of 19 on our Legends Tour 2024 schedule.

Jeev Milkha Singh is a Dubai Golden Visa Awardee. He is 52 years old and is the first player from India to join the DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour) in 1998 and play in the Masters. He has 20 worldwide professional wins to his name.