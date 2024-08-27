This Week in Golf: World’s elite chase staggering $100m booty in Tour Championship finale

Scottie Scheffler (US), OWGR Number 1, has dominated the PGA Tour this year, but still has a long way to go to win this week's Tour Championship on the FedEx Cup. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 5:01 PM

It's another big week for the world of golf.

The Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta is a significant event in the golf world, especially in terms of prize money.

The tournament marks the climax of the PGA Tour season, where the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings compete not only for the Tour Championship title but also for a massive financial booty.

The total purse for the Tour Championship is an astounding $100 million, with the winner taking home a substantial portion. The winner of the Tour Championship typically receives $18 million, a huge incentive for the players to perform at their best.

The remaining prize money is distributed among the other 29 players, with even the last-place finisher receiving a significant sum.

This event is one of the richest in all of sports, reflecting the prestige and competitive nature of professional golf at the highest level.

Scottie Scheffler (US) has dominated the season with his Masters win along with four other wins – as well as two-time Major winner Xander Schauffele (US) in first and second place.

Is it fair that anyone can win the Tour Championship in this final event in a season-long initiative?

That is the format to create a drama-filled 72-hole event.

It can be argued that Scheffler has been the outstanding player for the year, should be applauded for his play all year – and should win the top season-long initiative and the pot of gold – but maybe sport is changing and is demanding that every week needs a winner culminating is a mind-blowing cash prize.

The DP World Tour sees the start of the Back 9 Swing as well as the start of Team Europe’s Ryder Cup 2025 qualification at The Belfry – with the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo.

LIV Golf’s Tyrrell Hatton (Eng) is the leading player on the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) in the field at number 36.

The Asian Tour is in Indonesia with Dubai Golden VISA Awardee Gaganjeet Bhullar (Ind) taking part.

A frequent visitor to and through Dubai, Jeev Milkha Singh (Ind) will host the HSBC India Legends in Delhi, on the Legends Tour - starting on Friday.

We look forward to sharing his Khaleej Times Daily Diary with you all week.

Ladies golf is still up front and centre with this week’s KPMG Irish Open. Ireland’s favourite women's golfer Leona Maguire is in the field – as is Geogia Hall (Eng) and a host of the leading women on the LET.

On the amateur women’s scene the Curtis Cup – a biennial match between the leading women amateurs on Great Britain and Ireland again the United States.

It is being held this week at Sunningdale Golf Club, just outside of London, Friday 30th August – Sunday 1st September. Captain of the GB&I Team is Catriona Matthew with the two teams of eight players competing in singles, foursomes and fourballs matches.

Of the 42 contests in its history – USA has won 31 matches, GB&I have won 8 matches with three matches tied.

Schedule

PGA TOUR

Thursday 29th August – Sunday 1st September, 2024

Tour Championship

Venue: East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, US

Purse: $100 million

DP World Tour

Thursday 29th August – Sunday 1st September, 2024

Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo

Venue: The Belfry, England

Purse: $3.5 million

Asian Tour

Thursday 29th August – Sunday 1st September, 2024

Mandiri Indonesia Open

Venue: Damai Indah Golf

Purse: $500,000