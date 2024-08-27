E-Paper

Dubai: Summer Team Games Tournament a resounding success

Participants in the tournament competed in volleyball, basketball and handball matches

By Team KT

Action from a volleyball match. — Supplied photo
Published: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 2:36 PM

The Summer Team Games Tournament was successfully concluded with fantastic performances in youth and junior categories from Shabab Al Ahli, Al Nasr, Al Wasl and Hatta clubs.

The tournament was organised by Dubai Sports Council as part of its policy to attract and develop young sporting talents and support the clubs’ efforts in preparing teams for the competitions of the upcoming sports seasons.


Participants in the tournament competed in volleyball, basketball and handball matches.

Al Nasr Sports Club clinched the first place in youth category of the volleyball competition, followed by Shabab Al Ahli in the second place and Al Wasl in the third place.

Shabab Al Ahli secured first place in juniors’ category, followed by Al Nasr, Al Wasl and Hatta in second, third and fourth places.

Meanwhile, Al Nasr won the youth category's title in the basketball competition, followed by Shabab Al Ahli in the second place and Al Wasl in third place.

In juniors’ category, Shabab Al Ahli clinched the title while Al Nasr finished runners-up and Al Wasl took the third place.

Al Wasl emerged champions in handball youth and juniors categories. Shabab Al Ahli took the second place in both categories, while the UAE Junior handball national team secured third place in youth category and Al Nasr finished third in juniors’ category.

The tournament saw the participation of 260 players in youth and juniors categories, who competed in 39 matches in basketball, handball and volleyball competitions.

The volleyball competition took place at Shabab Al Ahli Club Hall in Al Qusais, while the basketball competition was hosted by Al Nasr Club Hall and the handball competition was held at Al Wasl Club Hall.

