Watch: Ramadan cannons fire to announce end of first day of fasting in UAE

Ramadan canons were fired across the UAE on Thursday, marking the end of the first day of fasting.
At Satwa Big Mosque, hundreds of residents – Muslims and non-Muslims residents – patiently waited to witness the annual tradition up close.
Six Dubai Police officers were present at the iftar cannon firing spot. As per protocol, one officer orders the formation, one passes a blank cartridge, and then another one loads and triggers the cannon.
Two officers, at the back, serve as guardians of the cannon, while another one documents the firing that happens right after the call for prayer.
The firing of Iftar cannons has been a tradition in the UAE since the 1960s. Firing of cannons also took place in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain.
With a sound range of 170 decibels, the firing of Ramadan cannons can be heard as far as 10 km away.
For the Emcanto family, they travelled all the way from their home near Palm Jumeirah to Satwa to witness the event. “It was overwhelming, eight-year old Jude told Khaleej Times.
“It’s nice to understand and be immersed in the Emirati culture, especially this Ramadan,” added his older sister Lei.
